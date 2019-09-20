Lkq (LKQ) Shares Declined While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Increased Its Holding; Bp Wealth Management Increases Stake in Valero Energy (VLO)

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 42,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 212,122 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, up from 169,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 1.15M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 81.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.18M, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 1.08M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Lc owns 1.56% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 117,865 shares. Sit Invest Assocs accumulated 31,975 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 78,039 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.5% stake. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Tru Communications reported 39,358 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Management Sa has invested 0.13% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Company has 4,239 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Smithbridge Asset De invested in 17,387 shares or 0.86% of the stock. 100,442 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Suntrust Banks has 46,934 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc has invested 0.53% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, First Republic Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Clear Street Mkts Limited Company invested in 7,900 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,404 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 87,182 shares to 107,527 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 19,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,771 shares, and cut its stake in Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 430,881 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,261 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 172,851 shares. Peddock Advsrs Lc holds 0.29% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 20,129 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Com has 12,790 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank Trust reported 2,684 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co holds 113,098 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mendel Money Mgmt owns 80,609 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & accumulated 63,187 shares. Next Grp Inc reported 1,565 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 10,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 4,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fdx reported 11,426 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 364 shares for 0% of their portfolio.