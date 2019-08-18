Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.40 Million as Valuation Declined; As Abiomed (ABMD) Market Value Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) by 695.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 48,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 55,115 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.74 million, up from 6,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 488,911 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 49,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.64 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 3.12 million shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,592 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $78.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 119,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01 million for 10.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

