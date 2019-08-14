Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Has Increased Position; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.23 Million

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 184.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 135,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 208,551 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 73,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 1.69 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 49,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 38,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 31,208 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, Aurora Invest Counsel has 0.88% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Art Advsrs Ltd accumulated 17,984 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Massachusetts Communication Ma holds 0.03% or 2.39 million shares in its portfolio. Fulton State Bank Na has 0.07% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 35,778 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc owns 537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 144,650 were accumulated by Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 50,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Chevy Chase Incorporated invested in 349,069 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Aviva Public Ltd holds 119,906 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 47,484 shares to 31,768 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 129,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,696 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Management Ne accumulated 112,476 shares. Gradient holds 20,864 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Somerset reported 84,103 shares stake. Covington Mgmt holds 2.51% or 343,745 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Mgmt accumulated 78,386 shares. Windsor Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 3,260 shares in its portfolio. Texas Natl Bank Tx has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bristol John W has invested 3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Convergence Invest Partners Lc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,360 shares. Bailard reported 2.81% stake. Provident Trust owns 5,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt & Research Incorporated reported 0.32% stake. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weatherstone Cap reported 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alkeon Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 2.26M shares or 1.33% of the stock.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,572 shares to 104,621 shares, valued at $186.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 75,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).