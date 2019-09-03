Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Strs Ohio Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Trimmed Stake

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.62M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 69.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 479,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 207,416 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 686,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 679,679 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Ltd Partnership reported 33,311 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,584 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Graybill Bartz Associate has invested 2.38% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 8,263 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 22,193 shares. 675 are owned by Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd. 1.73 million are held by Gmt Capital. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.83 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 18,402 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 0% or 390 shares. First Republic Investment invested in 0% or 23,403 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 0.03% or 52,720 shares in its portfolio. 27,024 were accumulated by Wellington Shields.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $174.57 million for 11.00 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 17,700 shares to 30,100 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $888.63M for 22.30 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Everence Capital invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Westpac Corp holds 0% or 238,261 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Limited Company owns 470,280 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. C Worldwide Holdings A S holds 652,044 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.14% or 674,123 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Mercantile Trust Company owns 3,820 shares. Davidson Kempner Management L P, New York-based fund reported 737,500 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.91% or 9.44 million shares in its portfolio. Cap World Investors accumulated 5.57M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Management invested in 5,455 shares or 0% of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank And stated it has 24,225 shares. Csat Advisory LP has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 3.46 million are held by First Manhattan.