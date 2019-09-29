Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Noble Energy (NBL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Cut Its Position

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 301,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 540,272 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38 million, down from 841,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 1.46M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 48.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 30,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 32,080 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $718,000, down from 62,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 4.38 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 21/05/2018 – RACHEL CLINGMAN JOINS NOBLE ENERGY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76 million for 13.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Corporation Issues Statement on 13D Filing – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ValueAct Capital Shows New 5.2% Active Stake in LKQ Corporation (LKQ) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consumer – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Sets Date for European Segment Investor Call – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 158,192 shares. King Luther Capital Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 54,958 shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.98 million shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 56 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 20,128 are held by Private Communications Na. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 75,152 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cibc Asset Inc owns 33,784 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Check Mngmt Ca holds 2.5% or 1.83 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability invested in 251 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 18,434 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 10,700 shares.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Insights: Q3 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noble Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Noble Energy Inc (NBL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 250,274 shares to 303,929 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (NYSE:BK) by 15,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W And Co Ny stated it has 10,408 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In accumulated 31,324 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Com holds 159,294 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp reported 83,109 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 233,170 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 592,589 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Paloma Partners Company holds 36,909 shares. Captrust Advsr has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 3,523 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability Corp reported 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation has 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Com LP has 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).