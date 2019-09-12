Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Declined; Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) Shareholder 1St Source Bank Has Increased Holding

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 940,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.22M, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 2.81M shares traded or 5.73% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 18,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 54,797 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $909,000, up from 35,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 1.53 million shares traded or 88.12% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 164,996 shares. Natl Investment Service Wi holds 2.81% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 91,666 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 22,666 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,713 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 2,228 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 13,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc accumulated 17,747 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Limited Co has 10,261 shares. 59,291 are owned by Utah Retirement System. 2.00M were reported by Park Presidio Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Mawer Management Limited holds 641,692 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 11,426 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp accumulated 54,567 shares. Marco Investment Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Legacy Private Com reported 0.18% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $63.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77M for 12.53 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

