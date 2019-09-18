Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined; As Hca (HCA) Valuation Rose, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Increased by $764,100 Its Stake

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 990,932 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 731,826 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Hca Inc (HCA) by 276.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 7,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Hca Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.62 billion market cap company. It closed at $124.99 lastly. It is down 7.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 113,098 shares. Incline Global Mngmt Limited Liability holds 5.05% or 921,084 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Oppenheimer reported 63,187 shares. Miles holds 0.17% or 7,821 shares. Gmt Capital stated it has 1.90M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 10.36 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Westpac reported 24,925 shares. Tompkins Corporation holds 781 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kenmare Cap Prtnrs Llc accumulated 38,267 shares. Voloridge Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 24,391 shares. Rice Hall James Limited Co has 0.41% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 463,214 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concrete Pumping Hldgs Inc by 1.30M shares to 3.21M shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 317,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Inc has invested 0.41% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hightower Advisors Ltd invested in 39,885 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hm Payson And reported 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 189,136 are held by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Narwhal Management owns 7,061 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 193,912 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Partner Invest Mgmt Lp invested in 1.66% or 11,560 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Miles Cap Incorporated stated it has 7,650 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Leuthold Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.31% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sg Americas Securities Llc invested 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Healthcor Mngmt Lp owns 2.2% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 419,330 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt accumulated 15,958 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

