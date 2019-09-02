Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Increased Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Jolley Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 524,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72 million, up from 769,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.34M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust reported 2,640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru holds 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 2,581 shares. Art Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 17,984 shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability owns 1.31 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 482,465 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Geode Management Lc reported 4.52M shares. Garrison Bradford & Associates has 0.45% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Huntington Fincl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,484 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 22,193 shares. Fosun Limited stated it has 43,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 87,980 are owned by British Columbia Invest Mngmt. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 2.33M shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.31% or 26,192 shares in its portfolio. High Pointe Capital Limited Liability Company reported 10,510 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.72M shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 25,661 shares to 19,857 shares, valued at $23.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opes Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock owns 199,335 shares. Chilton Ltd reported 142,209 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 1.87M shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation invested in 2.38 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meeder Asset stated it has 1.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Umb Bancorporation N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 177,424 shares. Lifeplan Financial Inc holds 0.07% or 2,586 shares in its portfolio. Bernzott has invested 2.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 174,358 are owned by Diversified Tru. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.14% or 400,593 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.