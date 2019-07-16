Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Raised Its Position by $4.87 Million; Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Market Valuation Declined While Signia Capital Management Lowered by $535,148 Its Position

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 1.00M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 133,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 771,793 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 905,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 12/03/2018 SFS Technicals Story (Correct); 11/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SFS Asset Securitization LLC, Series 2018-1 Notes; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 4%-5%; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Loss/Shr $2.03; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET) $80 MLN – $90 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.42 – $0.47; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Rev $1.068B; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c

More notable recent Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (SFS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SFS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ SFS and WBC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against Smart & Final Stores, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Behind The Idea: Why We Think Smart & Final Stores Is Badly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Smart & Final To Be Acquired By Apollo Funds – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold SFS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 69.99 million shares or 0.36% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 109,310 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd reported 45,100 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 253,076 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 19,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3.67 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Aqr Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 77,803 shares. 99,155 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 229,564 shares. Geode Capital Llc has 0% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) for 314,579 shares. 47,251 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Et Al. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 241,596 shares. Coatue Lc accumulated 59,099 shares or 0% of the stock. 31,298 were reported by Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv invested in 0% or 450 shares. 950 are owned by Cls Investments Limited Liability. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.59% or 3.55 million shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.43% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated stated it has 66,040 shares. Sun Life reported 537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 95,012 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company holds 908,620 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. S&Co has 13,000 shares. Corbyn Inv Management Inc Md stated it has 314,648 shares. Private Tru Co Na holds 0.14% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 23,002 shares. New South Capital reported 2.51% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 111,423 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.03% stake. Loews Corporation has invested 0.1% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for LKQ Corporation (LKQ) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Medtronic, LKQ and Lamb Weston – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation Announces Director Resignation Nasdaq:LKQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.