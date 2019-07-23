Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Cut Holding by $599,200 as Stock Price Rose; As Wisdomtree Invts (WETF) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bluemar Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 3.37 million shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (WETF) by 30.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 90,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 383,151 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 292,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wisdomtree Invts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 522,839 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 42.04% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 27/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS INC – U.S. LISTED ETF AUM WAS $42.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 8.4% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – WisdomTree’s DDWM Daily Outflows $159.2 Million; 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Above 50D-MA; 25/05/2018 – Barclays, WisdomTree Carbon ETFs Shine as Emission Permits Soar; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Goes Below 200D-MA; 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree US Dividend ex-Financials Fund Closes Below 200D-MA; 08/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily Inflows $128.7M; 12/04/2018 – WisdomTree Completes Acquisition of ETF Securities’ European Exchange-Traded Commodity, Currency and Short-and-Leveraged Business; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree’s David Abner Receives ETF.com Lifetime Achievement Award

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.09M for 9.63 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 466,726 shares. Groesbeck Investment Nj owns 29,260 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 5.28M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Reinhart Prtnrs holds 934,191 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Management Incorporated has invested 1.88% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company reported 908,620 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 16,789 shares. Echo Street Mgmt stated it has 1.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 866 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Lc. Brown Cap Mgmt Lc reported 36,324 shares. Cibc Corporation has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 41,683 shares. Td Asset accumulated 111,423 shares. Ci Invests owns 1.09 million shares. Smithfield Tru Com stated it has 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 108,000 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,270 shares to 85,412 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 98,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,158 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WETF shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 108.86 million shares or 3.34% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp accumulated 13.21 million shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 55,100 shares. 237,909 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.74 million shares. Cibc Markets reported 14,700 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has 25,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 947,528 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 180,397 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,777 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 277 shares in its portfolio. 30,288 were reported by Trexquant Investment Lp. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr invested in 0% or 27,596 shares. First Tru LP holds 64,753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio.