Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Knott David M Has Raised Its Stake; Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Buckingham Asset Management Llc

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 10,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 47,490 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 36,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 22.67M shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST CORPORATION; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 30/03/2018 – Comcast Is a Bargain Even With Its Risks — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say –

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 2.69 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 113,404 shares to 734,891 shares, valued at $36.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,321 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Disney, Comcast, AT&T and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comcast adds HD video fee to unlimited wireless plans – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Cable Company Grew Free Cash Flow Over 50% — Yet Still Sold Off After Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Ecolab & General Dynamics – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 213,566 were reported by Valueworks Ltd Company. Alyeska Invest Gp Lp holds 115,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Com has 5,004 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 43,579 are held by Capital Mgmt Ltd. Washington Tru accumulated 191,784 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 0.06% or 5,127 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc holds 171,946 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers, a New York-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Prns Llc has invested 0.93% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.1% or 67,191 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 297,250 shares. Advsr Asset Management owns 1.00M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Srs Investment Ltd Com has 1.15 million shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bkd Wealth Limited Co holds 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 30,115 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.