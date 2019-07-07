Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Hound Partners Has Cut Position as Stock Price Rose; First Republic Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Wabtec (WAB) by $4.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 55,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 83,875 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, down from 139,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 706,382 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.53 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.47 million, down from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 1.46 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,055 shares to 662,269 shares, valued at $127.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 12,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 23 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 624 were reported by Farmers Merchants. Investment Of America, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 194,657 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.05% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 70,551 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 31,283 shares in its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pnc Finance Services Gru has 583,910 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% or 192,610 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 488,118 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 986,968 shares. Kingfisher Capital Lc reported 11,975 shares. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership owns 51,091 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 10,776 are owned by First Manhattan. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 227 shares.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56M for 18.81 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company reported 328,037 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd accumulated 25,702 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 4,598 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 90,475 shares. First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 0% or 319,216 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 42,479 shares. Wendell David Associate has 0.06% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gyroscope Gru Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.31% or 26,192 shares. Mgmt Assocs Ny stated it has 8,800 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 9,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% stake. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.02% or 13,550 shares in its portfolio. Goodman Finance Corporation reported 3.51% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 95,012 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.10 million for 10.25 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.