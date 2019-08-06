Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Fil LTD Has Boosted Holding; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose While Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Raised Its Stake

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.06. About 5.49M shares traded or 38.35% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 41.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 639,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.78 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 2.65 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Cap Mngmt Inc owns 4,909 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Swedbank accumulated 1.43 million shares or 1.68% of the stock. Cambridge Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 145,422 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 1,600 shares. 1,416 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 208,740 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com owns 1.01M shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company stated it has 399,675 shares. 663,033 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. The Virginia-based Culbertson A N Com has invested 0.36% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com reported 89,594 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 3,085 shares. Lone Pine Lc stated it has 5.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tctc Lc owns 6,350 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 140,530 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $71.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 92,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08M shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

