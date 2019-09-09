Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Decreased Its Position by $473,536 as Stock Price Declined; As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Stock Value Rose, Johnston Asset Management Has Lifted by $755,080 Its Stake

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 16,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.94M, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 649,346 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 18,877 shares as the company's stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 634,266 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92 million, up from 615,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 274,398 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11,930 shares to 22,940 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,975 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $174.53 million for 11.77 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

