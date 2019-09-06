Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Check Capital Management Upped Position; Rodgers Brothers Cut Aqua America (WTR) Holding by $564,516

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 15,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 44,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 806,444 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.82M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WTR’s profit will be $97.10M for 24.73 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard holds 19.31M shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Com owns 5,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cutter & Co Brokerage stated it has 1.59% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 0.65% stake. Community Comml Bank Na has invested 0.06% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Inr Advisory Llc has 1,437 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 27,673 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 153,803 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 157,170 are held by Mutual Of America Mgmt. Cannell Peter B And Company Inc holds 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 9,625 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 12,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 2,342 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank stated it has 9,665 shares. Farmers Trust Commerce reported 0.99% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Tompkins Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,128 shares to 23,268 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 22,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

