Lkq (LKQ) Share Value Rose While Park West Asset Management Lowered Holding; Miller Howard Investments Raised Its Cummins Com (CMI) Position by $72.78 Million

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 2124.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 463,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,381 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.63M, up from 21,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 848,590 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 37.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 838,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.86 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 2.88M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 423 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp Com (NYSE:NEP) by 56,813 shares to 21,545 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP) by 105,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc owns 24,451 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 69,880 shares. Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 645 shares. Argent Tru Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,469 shares. Moors & Cabot has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1,763 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura Asset Limited reported 27,136 shares. 210,293 are held by Cambiar Llc. City Holdg holds 0.41% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 9,261 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 1,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.1% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 0.15% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Jag Cap Lc invested in 0.28% or 10,901 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 1.96M shares to 4.07M shares, valued at $30.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci owns 0.17% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.09M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc reported 174,948 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Orrstown Fincl Service has invested 0.1% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 152,438 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability reported 208,551 shares stake. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Villere St Denis J And Company Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.28 million shares. Jp Marvel Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 53,116 shares stake. 1.83M are owned by Echo Street Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.03% or 78,486 shares. 18,900 are owned by Garrison Bradford And. S&Co holds 0.04% or 13,000 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs Company has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 46,073 shares. Florida-based Professional Advisory Services has invested 1.96% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 53,100 are owned by South Dakota Inv Council.