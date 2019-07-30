Lkq (LKQ) Share Value Rose While Eulav Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.50 Million; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Rockshelter Capital Management Upped Position by $2.40 Million

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $196.86. About 5.98 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook has said it was aware of the sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica in 2015 and that 87 million people may have been affected; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed; everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook.”; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is implementing a massive product reorganization WhatsApp, Messenger and the core Facebook apps are all getting new leaders; 07/05/2018 – “Facebook effect” turns Swedish steel town into tech hot-spot; 14/03/2018 – Plotaverse Makes Facebook’s Top 10 Apps List; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder @chrishughes says the one percent should give cash to working people; 07/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal a `Game Changer’ in Data Privacy Regulation; 18/04/2018 – Facebook faces certain regulation in the European Union in May and the potential for U.S. regulation due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 24/05/2018 – The EU’s digital policy chief urges Facebook to stick to its promise and abide by Europe’s stringent data protection rules. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct)

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,200 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 726,967 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) by 1,590 shares to 127,704 shares, valued at $25.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,739 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92 million for 10.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

