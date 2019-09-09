Lkq (LKQ) Share Price Declined While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position; Blue Harbour Group LP Raised Its Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Holding by $16.25 Million as Share Value Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 1.47M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 812,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.48M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 1.46 million shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Net $45.4M; 27/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING GETS MISSISSIPPI GAMING COMMISSION & PENNSYLVANIA STATE HORSE RACING COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 09/05/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PENN NATIONAL TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM PA. GAMING CONTROL BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Advsr LP reported 4.95M shares or 5.96% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 397,758 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cooper Creek Prns Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.26% or 130,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 303,304 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marco Inv accumulated 28,900 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Tompkins Financial accumulated 0.01% or 781 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.07% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 913,911 shares. Regions Finance owns 5,077 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 71,958 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Frontier Co Ltd Company stated it has 0.51% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 61,239 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp owns 31,060 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Garrison Bradford Assocs Inc owns 0.45% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 18,900 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $174.57 million for 11.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. HANDLER DAVID A had bought 10,000 shares worth $170,000. SCACCETTI JANE bought $44,325 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) on Thursday, August 8. The insider Snowden Jay A bought 10,875 shares worth $212,171. Reibstein Saul also bought $51,900 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0.01% or 1.67 million shares. Millennium Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 1.00M shares. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Verition Fund Management Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 28,800 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Hrt Financial Ltd accumulated 14,861 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hbk Investments LP owns 134,100 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,799 shares. 2.15 million are held by Bankshares Of America De. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 3,155 shares. Van Eck holds 15,680 shares. Channing Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 1.57M shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 145,637 shares.