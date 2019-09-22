Lkq (LKQ) Share Price Declined While Gmt Capital Has Increased Its Position; Andra Ap-Fonden Decreased Its Ansys (ANSS) Stake as Share Price Rose

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, down from 27,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 594,153 shares traded or 23.12% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 167,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.52M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 4.21 million shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ)

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,500 shares to 121,600 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 54.14 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS 2019 R3 Expands Autonomous Vehicles Solution – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS acquires auto tech company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Com reported 2,187 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership holds 17,651 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.07% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance Com has invested 0.35% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.03% or 15,856 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 11,970 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 5 shares stake. Pitcairn has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 62,397 are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Hills Bankshares owns 2,228 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Btim Corp reported 76,631 shares stake. 169,700 are owned by Korea Investment. Fjarde Ap reported 26,581 shares stake.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 10,600 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 686,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,120 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).