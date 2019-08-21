Lkq (LKQ) Position Boosted by Knott David M; Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Stake Maintained by Westwood Global Investments Llc

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 1.30 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 1.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 41.67M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.09M, up from 39.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 10.29 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER; 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 168,201 shares to 113,399 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).