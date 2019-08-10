Lkq (LKQ) Market Value Declined While Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Increased Position by $14.69 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Pure Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $767,334 as Stock Price Declined

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 524,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72M, up from 769,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1.28M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 154,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,394 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 140,033 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 839,635 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 120,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reliant Inv Mgmt Ltd Co owns 106,110 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And holds 2,581 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 11.33M shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 59,013 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 52,720 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 499,160 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 1,228 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zebra Capital Ltd invested 0.21% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Palisade Nj holds 0.79% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 868,850 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Park Presidio Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.94 million shares or 9.74% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc stated it has 349,069 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt owns 2,495 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hwg Hldg Lp has 2.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 157,227 were reported by Marsico Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Wagner Bowman Management stated it has 6,159 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Com stated it has 702 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marathon Trading Invest Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.25% or 5,512 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Ltd stated it has 5,165 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,542 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited, California-based fund reported 2,684 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 904,481 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 0.06% or 1,230 shares. Darsana Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 308,500 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 0.77% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 245,212 shares. 30,928 were reported by Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability Company.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 16,456 shares to 256,983 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity by 33,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $8.18 million activity. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.