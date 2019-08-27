Lkq (LKQ) Market Value Declined While Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Lowered Position; Rudman Errol M Lowered Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding by $1.22 Million as Share Value Rose

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 18,900 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 30,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 2.57M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO'S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC - NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.00M for 10.41 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.28 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

