Lkq (LKQ) Holding Raised by Owl Creek Asset Management Lp; Tang Capital Management Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Lowered by $1.79 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 524,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72M, up from 769,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.42% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 1.98M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 484,832 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,925 were reported by Westpac Bk. Pnc Gp Incorporated owns 66,040 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. King Luther Mgmt Corp has 56,958 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 12,460 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Principal Financial Group holds 0.01% or 467,995 shares. Guggenheim Cap owns 466,726 shares. Ww Asset Management owns 21,163 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 7.59M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 901 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Us Commercial Bank De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Savings Bank Of The West has 0.05% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 14,202 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 390 shares. Shell Asset Management has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 53,490 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares to 773,135 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 251,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,612 shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.