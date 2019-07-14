Lkq (LKQ) Holding Has Boosted by New South Capital Management Inc; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose While Vista Capital Partners Has Upped Position by $832,572

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Amends Credit Pact; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 17/04/2018 – Amazon and Google have not yet agreed to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 31,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.06 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.82M, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 1.85M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 79,917 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $129.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) by 35,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Firstcash Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $114.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,482 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG).

