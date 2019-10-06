Lkq (LKQ) Holding Has Boosted by Fishman Jay A Ltd; As Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Stock Rose, Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 29,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 174,250 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64B, up from 144,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 1.03 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ)

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 9,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 10,439 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 20,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 235,660 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Asset Mgmt has 5,106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tortoise Inv Lc holds 4,428 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 2,428 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 11.58 million shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 451,002 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.61 million are owned by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. 1.13 million were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 177,436 shares. Ckw Group owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust owns 5,670 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 141,697 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). D E Shaw And Com has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 41,320 shares.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48M for 18.53 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 41,009 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc owns 14,857 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Research Advisors owns 8,564 shares. 44,269 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 12,790 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 91,382 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Research Glob Invsts stated it has 3.48M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 10,816 shares or 0.02% of the stock. S&Co accumulated 13,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments Limited has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cornerstone Advsr owns 364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 25,088 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $534.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14,576 shares to 78,537 shares, valued at $16.33 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,290 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).