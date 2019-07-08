Lkq (LKQ) Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $480,172; Triple Frond Partners Has Lowered Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding by $35.61 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.37 billion market cap company. It closed at $148.87 lastly. It is down 33.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 17,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 427,402 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13M, up from 410,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 1.58 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Ltd Com stated it has 101,512 shares. Montecito Bankshares Tru invested in 15,184 shares. Adage Prns Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 388,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Management Lp has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cna Financial accumulated 100,000 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.09% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 482,465 shares. Loews has 0.1% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 400,000 shares. Principal Financial Gp, a Iowa-based fund reported 467,995 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associates holds 0.45% or 18,900 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 827,136 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,140 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rli Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 8,567 shares to 390,643 shares, valued at $28.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Inc. (NYSE:TDY) by 18,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,766 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0% or 406 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs reported 2,001 shares stake. Principal has 0.43% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 3.45M shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department reported 522 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Barbara Oil Company holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 7,500 shares. Carroll Assocs owns 452 shares. 14,808 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Shelton owns 2,067 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amp Invsts invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.07% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% or 34,185 shares in its portfolio. 1.74 million are held by Morgan Stanley.

