Lkq (LKQ) Holder Polar Securities Has Boosted Holding by $8.43 Million as Stock Price Rose; Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 301,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.94M, up from 753,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 2.13M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,993 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 72,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 1.78M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018

