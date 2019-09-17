Lkq (LKQ) Holder Park Presidio Capital Has Lowered Holding by $24.44 Million as Valuation Declined; Netflix Com (NFLX) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Upped Holding

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 940,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.22M, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 2.85 million shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 206.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 3,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 1,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $294.29. About 5.31M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ballentine Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,381 shares. Ensemble Capital Ltd Liability invested in 125,883 shares. 31,500 are held by Ratan Capital L P. Pinnacle Ltd owns 2,825 shares. Qcm Cayman reported 1,360 shares. First Manhattan Co invested in 5,156 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru holds 0.07% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has 1,480 shares. Randolph stated it has 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 2,152 shares. Charter Trust owns 2,935 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 21,082 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 760 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Is Poised for a Third-Quarter Rebound – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple’s Aggressive TV+ Pricing Heats Up Streaming Competition – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, BIDU – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 17,627 shares to 18,715 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 6,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,859 shares, and cut its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 1.98 million shares. 59,291 were reported by Utah Retirement. Thompson Mngmt invested 1.14% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 254,141 shares. Fil Limited owns 1.78M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited invested in 0.29% or 20,129 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). S&Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 0.08% or 10.36 million shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 62,365 shares. Knott David M stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 306,838 were reported by Advisers Lc. Charles Schwab Inv holds 2.04M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 59,600 are held by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv reported 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76M for 13.82 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $63.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.