Lkq (LKQ) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $1.07 Million as Valuation Declined

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 154,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44M, down from 172,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 18.20 million shares traded or 174.65% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 990,932 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 4.21M shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concrete Pumping Hldgs Inc by 1.30M shares to 3.21M shares, valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 186,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76M for 13.70 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 51,548 shares to 52,208 shares, valued at $24.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.21 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

