Lkq (LKQ) Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lifted Position by $4.87 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As American National (ANAT) Stock Value Rose, Donald Smith & Company Decreased Position

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in American National (ANAT) by 52.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 157,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 140,822 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.01 million, down from 298,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in American National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 2,162 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 142,250 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 239,589 shares to 339,083 shares, valued at $23.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 240,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,796 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.22 million shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.59M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.11% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fjarde Ap reported 78,486 shares stake. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.05% stake. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.04% or 915,255 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 839,635 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 107,185 were reported by Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gradient Invs Ltd holds 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 300 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0% or 8,648 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Us Bancorporation De invested in 2,496 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 1,262 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.61% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 11,950 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 4,231 shares. 7,144 are owned by State Bank Of America De. Legal General Group Public Ltd has 5,377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0.27% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 21,951 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Associates accumulated 11,843 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Llp has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Prudential Finance Inc reported 3,223 shares stake. Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Hendershot Invs has 0.07% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.

