Lkq (LKQ) Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Upped Holding; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Price Rose, Indus Capital Partners Raised Holding

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 487,390 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 754,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.96M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.86 million, up from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 582,969 shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 142.64 BLN RUPEES VS 135.69 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER PRICE SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – INDIA MARKET REGULATOR INITIATES PROBE INTO ALLEGED CORPORATE GOVERNMANCE BREACHES AT ICICI BANK – ET NOW CITING; 09/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank automates HR with algorithms; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 10.20 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 20.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 12,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 116 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.03% or 1.06M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 57,899 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Check Management Inc Ca owns 1.90M shares. Garrison Bradford Associates Inc has 0.45% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 2.59 million shares. Fmr Lc invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gmt Corporation accumulated 1.73 million shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 46,461 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Com holds 146,629 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 497 shares. 33,057 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 370,244 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $21.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 240,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,796 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied RWL Analyst Target Price: $60 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 391,753 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 44,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,434 shares, and cut its stake in Best Inc.