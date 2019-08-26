Lkq (LKQ) Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Lifted Its Position; As Novartis A G (NVS) Market Valuation Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lifted Position by $961,152

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 3.12 million shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 10,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 273,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31M, up from 263,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 2.12M shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016608 Company: NOVARTIS; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma; 24/05/2018 – Novartis’s Biosimilar Zessly Gets European Commission Nod; 15/05/2018 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: FDA STATEMENT ON NOVARTIS’S GILENYA REPORTED 2015; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO: Any potential decision on eye-care business will be made in first half of 2019; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer for AveXis at $218/Share Launched April 17; 01/05/2018 – AveXis: Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Has Expired on Novartis Deal; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A.: KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL),

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 12,431 shares to 221,496 shares, valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 370,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Comm Il holds 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 7,305 shares. Concourse Lc holds 116,310 shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 535,868 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 479,227 shares. Shelton Cap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Savings Bank Of The West owns 14,202 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 1.98 million shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 52,720 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Llc accumulated 130,000 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.13% or 105,399 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 2.04M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited owns 16,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 962,118 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP reported 23,892 shares.

