Lkq (LKQ) Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position; Sarasin & Partners Llp Continues to Hold Stake in Citigroup (C)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 3.05M shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 19,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.89 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 20.39M shares traded or 52.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1.37M are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Liability reported 5.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eidelman Virant Capital invested in 20,188 shares or 0.88% of the stock. 803 were accumulated by Smart Portfolios Limited Co. Amp Capital Invsts reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 62,929 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 1.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sol Cap Mgmt invested in 0.79% or 45,818 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gmt Capital has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Davis invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Finance Svcs reported 0.02% stake. Harvey Mngmt Incorporated reported 104,680 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 459,065 shares to 417,497 shares, valued at $79.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 246,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,032 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi, Grab launch co-branded credit cards – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup suspended from some Japan bond auctions – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Quality Value Stocks to Buy for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Netflix and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Citigroup Were Up on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Sigma Planning invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). D E Shaw & Communications has 0.06% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.55 million shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 59,737 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv accumulated 6.73M shares. Gmt Capital owns 1.73M shares. 866 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc. 4.95 million were reported by Southpoint Advsr L P. Jump Trading Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 8,176 shares. Tradewinds Ltd holds 0% or 251 shares in its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Management Ne holds 1.45% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 143,540 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Allstate holds 0.01% or 10,342 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Company L L C reported 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 41,307 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.09M for 10.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Corporation Appoints Ian P. Musselman as Senior Vice President of Government & Regulatory Affairs – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Charles de Vaulx Buys 4 Stocks for IVA Worldwide Fund – GuruFocus.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ (LKQ) Down 10.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.