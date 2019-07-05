Lkq (LKQ) Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Msdc Management LP Has Lowered Its United States Stl New (X) Holding by $1.22 Million; Market Value Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 1.63 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 5.20M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 100% OF THEIR FACE VALUE; 09/03/2018 – Barry Melnkovic Advances to Senior Vice President; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees Full-Yr Ebitda $1.7B; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 1Q EBITDA $250M; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel lmports; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 RATING TO U. S. STEEL’S SR. UNSEC NOTE ISSUE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – United States Steel Highlights Commitment to Sustainability in New Report

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 66,040 are held by Pnc Financial. 188,383 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.03% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 33,057 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.04% stake. Etrade Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 42,479 shares. Lpl Fincl reported 25,320 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 962,118 shares. National Inv Inc Wi invested 2.98% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Professional Advisory has 1.96% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 342,963 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.09% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 482,465 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Columbus Circle Investors holds 398,217 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Southpoint Capital Advsrs LP accumulated 4.95M shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.08 million for 10.27 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 71.92% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $70.68M for 8.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.