Lkq (LKQ) Holder Hound Partners Decreased Position; As Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Share Price Declined, Windward Capital Management Company Has Lifted Position by $578,708

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 4.53 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.47M, down from 5.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 2.15 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc stated it has 192,796 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Co accumulated 9,222 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 2,000 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 103 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company owns 2.40 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 84,742 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 635 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.74M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Blume Mngmt Inc reported 144,065 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 10,785 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com stated it has 54,671 shares. Argyle Management stated it has 1.2% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

