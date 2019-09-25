Lkq (LKQ) Holder Gmt Capital Upped Stake; As Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) Shares Were Volatile, Camden Asset Management LP Decreased by $1.95 Million Its Position

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 167,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.52M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 595,270 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B

Camden Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.23 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 09/12: (RVG) (LKQ) (RNG) Higher (TOCA) (ADVM) (TLRD) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Corporation Completes Divestiture of AeroVision International – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 83,600 shares to 386,746 shares, valued at $18.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 370,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,600 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 21,722 shares. Shell Asset Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 24,391 shares. Professional Advisory Service invested in 358,391 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma owns 2.98 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2.46M shares. Dean Investment Associate Limited Liability Company invested in 143,332 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 60,554 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 18 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 121,897 shares. Next Group has 1,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 59,291 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 14,623 shares. Reliant Investment Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.12% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 2.26 million were reported by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp.