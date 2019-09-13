Lkq (LKQ) Holder Capital World Investors Decreased Its Position; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lifted Stake

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 4.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 8.79M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.80 million, down from 12.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock increased 11.93% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 6.98 million shares traded or 156.86% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 617,247 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $181.38M for 14.03 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp Common Paired Stock (NYSE:CCL) by 11.89M shares to 39.95 million shares, valued at $1.86 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 6,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).