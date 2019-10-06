Lkq (LKQ) Holder Capital World Investors Cut Stake by $107.74 Million; Tortoise Capital Advisors Decreased Its Oneok (OKE) Stake by $1.07 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 15,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 14.48M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $996.39 million, down from 14.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 1.41M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 4.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 8.79M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.80 million, down from 12.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 1.22M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $308.17M for 24.01 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream Partners L.P. by 47,204 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $86.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:DKL) by 35,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 97,884 shares. Pictet Asset reported 195,291 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 776,262 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.96% or 465,384 shares. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.34% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.12% or 46.63 million shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc holds 26,548 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.31% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 101,187 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP accumulated 22,605 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $177.52 million for 13.15 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (Reit) (NYSE:COR) by 16,233 shares to 485,233 shares, valued at $55.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 795,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneco Ltd Cl A.

