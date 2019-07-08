LKQ (LKQ) Analysts See $0.65 EPS; Panagora Asset Management Cut By $845,660 Its Scientific Games (SGMS) Stake

Analysts expect LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report $0.65 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.56% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. LKQ’s profit would be $204.05 million giving it 10.16 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, LKQ Corporation’s analysts see 16.07% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 192,914 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) stake by 43.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 42,283 shares as Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)’s stock declined 16.84%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 55,780 shares with $1.14M value, down from 98,063 last quarter. Scientific Games Corp now has $1.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 193,861 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 13/03/2018 – Scientific Games Celebrates Florida Lottery’s All Time U.S. Record-Breaking Week Of Instant Game Sales; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.97 million for 248.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Broken IPOs That Should Bounce Back in the Second Half – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: GES, SGMS – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “3M Co. (MMM) Settles Patent Case Against Tovis, Scientific Games (SGMS) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: Trio Of AbbVie Insiders Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 37,581 shares. 55,780 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Cipher Cap Lp invested 0.12% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 135,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com reported 186,391 shares stake. Art Advisors Lc stated it has 16,479 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 19,700 shares. 169,511 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested in 0.04% or 19,053 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) or 29,433 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited accumulated 63,153 shares. Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.31M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 298,782 shares. Hood River Capital Management Ltd, Oregon-based fund reported 465,087 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity. PERELMAN RONALD O bought $2.43M worth of stock or 120,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Scientific Games had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 22. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell”.

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Ensign Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:ENSG) stake by 95,496 shares to 290,104 valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 52,675 shares and now owns 60,756 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $8.29 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Specialty. It has a 19.68 P/E ratio. The firm distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity. The insider Quinn John S sold 9,806 shares worth $260,456.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ Corporation shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System has 59,737 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com holds 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 4,598 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8.58% or 2.59 million shares. Fosun Intl Ltd reported 43,000 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com owns 397,758 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Reilly Advsrs Lc holds 923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Steadfast Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.59% or 3.55M shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Aqr Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cibc World owns 41,683 shares. 57,200 are owned by Eulav Asset. Principal Grp owns 467,995 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Southpoint Capital Advsrs L P invested in 5.96% or 4.95M shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.03% or 16,548 shares in its portfolio.