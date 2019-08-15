LKQ Corporation (LKQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Since LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) and Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ Corporation 27 0.61 N/A 1.34 20.13 Lydall Inc. 23 0.40 N/A 1.64 14.36

In table 1 we can see LKQ Corporation and Lydall Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lydall Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LKQ Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. LKQ Corporation is currently more expensive than Lydall Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LKQ Corporation and Lydall Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ Corporation 0.00% 10% 4.1% Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

LKQ Corporation’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Lydall Inc. has a 1.89 beta which is 89.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LKQ Corporation are 2.4 and 1. Competitively, Lydall Inc. has 2.3 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. LKQ Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lydall Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for LKQ Corporation and Lydall Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LKQ Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Lydall Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Lydall Inc. has an average target price of $48, with potential upside of 147.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.1% of LKQ Corporation shares and 90.3% of Lydall Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of LKQ Corporation shares. Comparatively, Lydall Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LKQ Corporation 2.63% -0.44% -9.14% 1.35% -19.68% 13.49% Lydall Inc. 15.23% 15.86% 7.27% -10.33% -48.25% 16.2%

For the past year LKQ Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Lydall Inc.

Summary

LKQ Corporation beats Lydall Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.