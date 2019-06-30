LKQ Corporation (LKQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Since LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) and Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ Corporation 27 0.68 N/A 1.36 19.96 Garrett Motion Inc. 16 0.35 N/A 4.06 4.51

Table 1 highlights LKQ Corporation and Garrett Motion Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Garrett Motion Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to LKQ Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. LKQ Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LKQ Corporation and Garrett Motion Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3.6% Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.3% 54.2%

Liquidity

LKQ Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Garrett Motion Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. LKQ Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Garrett Motion Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LKQ Corporation and Garrett Motion Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of LKQ Corporation shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Garrett Motion Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LKQ Corporation -2.69% -12.73% 1.23% -2.34% -11.5% 14.12% Garrett Motion Inc. -0.11% 3.21% 21.92% 40.66% 0% 48.3%

For the past year LKQ Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Garrett Motion Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors LKQ Corporation beats Garrett Motion Inc.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.