LKQ Corporation (LKQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Both LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) and Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ Corporation 27 0.67 N/A 1.36 19.96 Douglas Dynamics Inc. 38 1.70 N/A 1.98 18.90

Table 1 highlights LKQ Corporation and Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Douglas Dynamics Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than LKQ Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. LKQ Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Douglas Dynamics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3.6% Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

LKQ Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Douglas Dynamics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LKQ Corporation. Its rival Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 1 respectively. Douglas Dynamics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LKQ Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

LKQ Corporation and Douglas Dynamics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LKQ Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Douglas Dynamics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 20.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.3% of LKQ Corporation shares and 91.3% of Douglas Dynamics Inc. shares. About 0.5% of LKQ Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LKQ Corporation -2.69% -12.73% 1.23% -2.34% -11.5% 14.12% Douglas Dynamics Inc. 2.67% -3.06% 4.01% -1.99% -14.63% 4.07%

For the past year LKQ Corporation was more bullish than Douglas Dynamics Inc.

Summary

Douglas Dynamics Inc. beats LKQ Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.