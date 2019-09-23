LKQ Corporation (LKQ) and XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Comparison side by side

As Auto Parts businesses, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) and XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ Corporation 28 0.79 N/A 1.34 20.13 XPEL Inc. 8 2.67 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights LKQ Corporation and XPEL Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ Corporation 0.00% 10% 4.1% XPEL Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for LKQ Corporation and XPEL Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LKQ Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 XPEL Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XPEL Inc.’s potential upside is 32.16% and its consensus price target is $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LKQ Corporation and XPEL Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of LKQ Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LKQ Corporation 2.63% -0.44% -9.14% 1.35% -19.68% 13.49% XPEL Inc. -12.4% 23.38% 35.82% 18.41% 34.37% 5.96%

For the past year LKQ Corporation was more bullish than XPEL Inc.

Summary

LKQ Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors XPEL Inc.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.