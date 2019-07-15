LKQ Corporation (LKQ) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Contrasting side by side

As Auto Parts businesses, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ Corporation 27 0.69 N/A 1.36 19.96 Visteon Corporation 67 0.55 N/A 4.19 13.22

Table 1 demonstrates LKQ Corporation and Visteon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Visteon Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than LKQ Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. LKQ Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has LKQ Corporation and Visteon Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3.6% Visteon Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

LKQ Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Visteon Corporation’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LKQ Corporation are 2.4 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Visteon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. LKQ Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Visteon Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LKQ Corporation and Visteon Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 0%. 0.5% are LKQ Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Visteon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LKQ Corporation -2.69% -12.73% 1.23% -2.34% -11.5% 14.12% Visteon Corporation -11.4% -32.32% -29.4% -30% -57.25% -8.03%

For the past year LKQ Corporation has 14.12% stronger performance while Visteon Corporation has -8.03% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Visteon Corporation beats LKQ Corporation.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.