LKQ Corporation (LKQ) and Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Contrasting side by side

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) and Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ Corporation 27 0.82 N/A 1.34 20.13 Meritor Inc. 22 0.36 N/A 3.03 8.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Meritor Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LKQ Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. LKQ Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has LKQ Corporation and Meritor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ Corporation 0.00% 10% 4.1% Meritor Inc. 0.00% 79.3% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.33 beta indicates that LKQ Corporation is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Meritor Inc. has beta of 2.21 which is 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

LKQ Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Meritor Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. LKQ Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Meritor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for LKQ Corporation and Meritor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LKQ Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Meritor Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of Meritor Inc. is $24, which is potential 22.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.1% of LKQ Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.4% of Meritor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. LKQ Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Meritor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LKQ Corporation 2.63% -0.44% -9.14% 1.35% -19.68% 13.49% Meritor Inc. 0.57% 3.95% 5.01% 21.17% 26.89% 46.24%

For the past year LKQ Corporation was less bullish than Meritor Inc.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. This segment also engages in aftermarket business. The Aftermarket & Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement and remanufactured parts to commercial vehicle aftermarket customers. This segment also offers various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Meritor Wabco, Euclid, Trucktechnic, and Meritor AllFit brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.