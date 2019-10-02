LKQ Corporation (LKQ) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Contrasting side by side

Since LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ Corporation 28 0.40 289.06M 1.34 20.13 Dana Incorporated 14 0.69 142.89M 2.86 5.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LKQ Corporation and Dana Incorporated. Dana Incorporated seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to LKQ Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. LKQ Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Dana Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ Corporation 1,022,497,347.01% 10% 4.1% Dana Incorporated 1,046,046,852.12% 32.3% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.33 beta indicates that LKQ Corporation is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dana Incorporated’s beta is 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LKQ Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Dana Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. LKQ Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dana Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for LKQ Corporation and Dana Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LKQ Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dana Incorporated 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Dana Incorporated is $21.25, which is potential 51.35% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.1% of LKQ Corporation shares and 98.3% of Dana Incorporated shares. Insiders held 0.7% of LKQ Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Dana Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LKQ Corporation 2.63% -0.44% -9.14% 1.35% -19.68% 13.49% Dana Incorporated -16.58% -14.61% -12.7% -6.23% -21.25% 22.6%

For the past year LKQ Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Dana Incorporated.

Summary

Dana Incorporated beats LKQ Corporation on 9 of the 14 factors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, rail, and material handling applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.