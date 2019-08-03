Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Cut Its Position by $446,768 as Valuation Declined; Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Market Value Declined While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 28,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 56,038 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 84,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 4.53M shares traded or 46.14% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 15,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 314,648 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 330,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 1.51M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92M for 10.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts See 12% Upside For The Holdings of FXD – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 41,307 shares. Mai has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 13,098 shares. Kenmare Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 1.36% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 38,267 shares. Creative Planning invested in 9,168 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 10,241 shares. Renaissance Gru Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Albert D Mason reported 39,835 shares. 146,629 are held by Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Com. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Company holds 17,500 shares. Sun Life has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Northern Trust Corp owns 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 3.66M shares. 1.83 million were reported by Echo Street Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. California Public Employees Retirement System has 508,072 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl reported 281 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson’s underlying order growth below company guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA) by 70,557 shares to 76,494 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).