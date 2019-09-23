Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Cut Holding by $324,142; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 48.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 852,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.61 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441.86M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $177.33. About 11.90M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 12,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 302,181 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, down from 314,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 1.43M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76 million for 13.76 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 475,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $60.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.