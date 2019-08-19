Lkq Corp. (LKQ) Holding Held by National Investment Services Inc; As Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Market Valuation Declined, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Holding

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 44,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 118,688 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 162,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $826.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 580,852 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp. (LKQ) by 77.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 41,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 95,743 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 54,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 1.87 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Llp owns 12,202 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 146,573 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.01% or 110,491 shares in its portfolio. 3.55 million were accumulated by Steadfast Management Limited Partnership. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 29,764 shares. Montag A And Incorporated has 0.16% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 61,400 shares. 1.29 million are owned by Owl Creek Asset Ltd Partnership. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.5% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 479,227 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 90,475 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 531,153 shares. Park West Asset Ltd Company owns 1.40 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co reported 1.32% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Incorporated Ne has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15,957 shares to 14,692 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 13,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,947 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 5,800.00% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $41.42M for 4.99 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 136.00% EPS growth.