Livongo Health (LVGO) Now Covered By JP Morgan with $43.0000 Target; CONSTANTINE METAL RES LTD COMMON SHARES (CNSNF) Shorts Lowered By 51.22%

JP Morgan issued a Overweight rating on Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO). The firm has begun coverage on shares of LVGO in a a report revealed to clients and investors on Monday, 19 August. JP Morgan’s price target would suggest upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous stock close.

CONSTANTINE METAL RES LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CNSNF) had a decrease of 51.22% in short interest. CNSNF’s SI was 2,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 51.22% from 4,100 shares previously. With 16,900 avg volume, 0 days are for CONSTANTINE METAL RES LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CNSNF)’s short sellers to cover CNSNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.301. About 11,000 shares traded. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNSNF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 8.11% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 406,833 shares traded. Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Livongo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Livongo Health IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Livongo to Release Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell-siders like Health Catalyst and Livongo Health in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/09/2019: LVGO,MRK,AMRN,NVRO,NKTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

More notable recent Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNSNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constantine’s Palmer Needs More Higher Grade Tonnes – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constantine Metal (CNSNF) Presents At John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals & Natural Resources Conference 2018 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constantine Is A Gateway To U.S. Critical Minerals – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNSNF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OTC Markets Group Welcomes Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. to OTCQX – PRNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “OTCQX Resource Company Live Investor Conference & Webinar May 9th – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $13.19 million. The firm primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the Palmer volcanogenic massive sulphide project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located near Haines, Alaska.